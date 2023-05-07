Man charged in connection with bank burglary in Derry

He will appear in court on Monday.

The boarded up bank branch at the centre of the burglary. Pic: Ethan Wright

A 36-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences following a burglary at commercial premises – understood to be a bank – in the Newmarket Street area of Londonderry on Saturday.

He has been charged with aggravated burglary with intent to commit unlawful damage, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and criminal damage.

He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 8th May.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.