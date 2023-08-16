Man charged in connection with Co Antrim stabbing

The PSNI investigated the stabbing in late July (PA)

A 33-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Antrim.

He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

It follows an incident in which two men were taken to hospital after being stabbed on the Carncullagh Road area of Dervock on July 30.

A 37-year-old woman, also arrested as part of the ongoing investigation, was released following questioning.