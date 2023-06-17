Man charged in connection with string of thefts at commercial premises

The man remains in custody.

The man in his 30s remains in custody

A man has been charged in connection with a string of thefts at shops in the Castlereagh and Connswater areas.

The 35-year-old was arrested while attempting to rob a supermarket in east Belfast yesterday and was subsequently further arrested on suspicion of a number of similar offences.

"A 35-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including 14 counts of theft, attempted theft, going equipped for theft, no driving licence and driving with no insurance,” said a spokesperson.

“He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday June 19.

"As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”