Man charged in Paul Smyth death probe

The 50-year-old was found dead at his home on Coulson Avenue in Lisburn last June.

Police at the scene on Coulson Avenue in Lisburn, Co Antrim (Rebecca Black/PA)

A man has been charged in the probe into the death of a man in Lisburn last year.

Paul Smyth was found dead at his home on Coulson Avenue in June.

He had been shot.

Undated handout photo issued by the PSNI of Paul Smyth, who was found dead at a house in the Coulson Avenue area of Lisburn in June 2019.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with encouraging or assisting offences believing one or more will be committed.

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court later this month.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Two men have previously appeared before the court charged with murder in the case.