Man charged in PSNI £3m banking fraud probe

The man is to appear in court next month.

A man has been charged in connection with a PSNI investigation into a multi-million pound banking fraud probe.

The 39-year-old has been charged with multiple counts of fraud and money laundering offences committed between 2016 and 2020.

The charges relate to a multi-million pound fraud and money laundering investigation targeted at the banking sector across the UK and Ireland with losses estimated to be in the region of £3million.

The man is to appear in Belfast Magistrates' Court on on Wednesday May 5. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.