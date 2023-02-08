Man charged over £32k cannabis factory in Portadown

Image of the cannabis factory discovered by police on February 6. Credit: PSNI

A man has been charged with a number of offences relating to the uncovering of a cannabis factory in Co Armagh.

The charges follow the search of a house which uncovered a cannabis factory, which has an estimated street value of £32,000, on Monday.

The search was a follow on from a significant operation during which six searches took place in the Garvaghy Road area of Portadown as part of an ongoing investigation into an organised crime group involved in serious and organised crime including the supply of drugs and firearms.

Charges include cultivating cannabis, possession of class B drugs, possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and possessing a prohibited weapon.

The 31-year-old is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court today (Wednesday).

As is normal procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.