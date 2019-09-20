Man charged over attack on Kilkeel man Paschal Morgan

The man was charged on Friday (stock photo)

A man has been charged in relation to an assault on Kilkeel man Paschal Morgan earlier this year.

Mr Morgan (48) was attacked on the Greencastle Road in Kilkeel while walking home after having drinks with friends in the Kilmorey Arms Hotel on July 14.

He suffered bruising to the front of his brain and shattered eye sockets and cheekbones.

A 34-year-old man was charged on Friday with inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and robbery, along with other offences.

He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates' Court on October 16.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.