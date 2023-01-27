Man charged over Ballymena ‘domestic’ that left woman with broken arm

A 30-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and making threats to kill following a domestic disturbance in Ballymena.

The suspect is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police have previously confirmed a woman sustained a broken arm in an “elevated domestic” incident which began in Lanntara area and ended outside shops on Ballee Drive in the town.

The woman also sustained a head injury during the incident which happened between 5pm and 6pm on Wednesday.