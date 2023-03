Police at the scene of a stabbing incident at McDonalds on Boucher Road on December 26th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A 24-year-old man has been charged after a stabbing incident at a Belfast McDonald's restaurant.

It happened at the fast-food outlet in the Boucher Road area on Thursday.

A man was taken to hospital following the incident.

The 24-year-old is to appear in court charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.