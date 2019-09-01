Man charged over Belfast Great Victoria Street assault

A 30-year-old man has been charged by detectives investigating an assault on a 37-year-old man in his flat on Great Victoria Street in Belfast.

He was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, aggravated burglary with intent and possessing an offensive weapon with intent.

The man is expected to appear in court in Belfast on Monday, September 2.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.