Man charged over double ATM raid on Antrim Tesco

Forensic officers at the scene of the ATM robbery, which took place at the Tesco supermarket in Antrim

A 26-year-old man has been charged with conspiracy to steal after an double ATM raid at a Tesco in Co Antrim in the early hours of Friday morning.

He is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, December 9.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 43-year-old was arrested on Friday on suspicion of conspiracy to steal.

He was interviewed and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A digger was used to steal an ATM unit housing two machines at the Tesco in the Castle Way area. Following the robbery the digger was then set on fire.

Around 30 minutes later police found both machines in the Birch Hill Road area, a few miles from Castle Way.

Detective Chief Inspector McCubbin reiterated police's call for anyone with information to come forward.

"Our investigation into this is ongoing and I continue to appeal to anyone who has any information that can assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives in Antrim on 101, quoting reference 126 06/12/19," he said.

"Alternative, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."