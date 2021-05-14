Man charged over Dungiven attack on female part-time PSNI officer and daughter

Investigation: Police at the scene near Dungiven in Co Londonderry last month.

A 52-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attack on a police officer's car in Dungiven last month.

He will appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday charged with five offences, including preparatory acts of terrorism, possession of articles for use in terrorism as well as three separate charges of possession of explosive devices with intent to endanger life.

The charges are in connection with the discovery of improvised explosive devices at Ballyquin Road, Dungiven on 19th April 2021 and Skeoge Road, Londonderry on 9th July 2016, and the discovery of an improvised mortar bomb device at Church View, Strabane on 7th September 2019.

He was arrested in Derry on Wednesday in connection with the attempted murder of a female member of police staff, who is also a part time police officer, following the discovery of a viable explosive device beside the young mother’s car in Ballyquin Road, Dungiven on Monday April 19.

The arrest was part of police operation Ledging, targeting the New IRA’s bomb-making activities as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment.

Two other men, aged 23 and 62, arrested in Derry on Wednesday in connection with the attempted murder of a female member of police staff, who is also a part time police officer in Dungiven have been released following questioning as the investigation continues.