Man charged over incident at Derry supermarket

The man was arrested on Saturday.

A man has been charged with two counts of assaulting police after an incident at a supermarket in Londonderry on Saturday.

He was arrested at the Tesco store at Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre in the Waterside area of the city.

Footage of the man's arrest was circulated widely on social media.

The 39-year-old has also been charged with obstructing police, resisting police and disorderly behaviour.

He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.