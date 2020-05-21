Man charged over incident which saw officer pull gun during Belfast house confrontation

A plain clothes detective draws his pistol and takes aim at a male attempting to attack police at the scene of a security operation in the Glenbawn Avenue area of west Belfast

A 33-year-old man has been charged in relation to an incident which saw a plain-clothed PSNI officer draw his firearm on a male during an incident in west Belfast last weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday, May 17 as police conducted a search of a house in Glenbawn Avenue.

A male wielding a post studded with nails approached the officer, who subsequently drew his firearm.

The Police Ombudsman was notified of the incident, as is usual procedure.

The man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, assault on police, obstructing police and disorderly behaviour.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday June 18.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.