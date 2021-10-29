Man charged over murder of Stephen Barriskill in Portadown

He is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Police have charged a 53-year-old man with murder after another man’s body was found at a residential property in Portadown.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland found the body of Stephen Barriskill, 63, early on Wednesday afternoon at the home in the Whiteside Hill area of the town, some 30 miles south-west of Belfast.

The 53-year-old was arrested later that day after the force issued an appeal for help.

No further details are available.