Man charged over north Belfast firearm incident

Detectives investigating a firearm-related report in the Cliftonville Road area of north Belfast on Monday morning have charged a man to court.

The 28-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances, carrying a firearm with ammunition in a public place and possession of a loaded firearm whilst drunk or under the influence of drugs.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Meanwhile, detectives carried out follow up searches at a house in the north Belfast area on Monday evening and uncovered a number of other items.

A quantity of suspected Class B and Class C controlled drugs and drug-related paraphernalia were seized from the property. They have been taken away for forensic examination.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at the property on suspicion of possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

He has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to take place as the investigation continues.

Commenting, PSNI Detective Inspector Tom Phillips said: “These arrests are the result of information from the public and the rapid response of Local Policing Teams from Tennent Street police station.

“I would thank those who reported their concerns as quickly as they did, resulting in a suspected firearm, ammunition, and a significant quantity of suspected drugs being removed from the streets of Belfast.”