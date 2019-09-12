Man charged over PSNI officer under car bomb attempt

Police and army bomb disposal experts at Shandon Park Golf Club in June (David Young/PA)

A man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to the discovery of an under car bomb on a PSNI officer's car at a Belfast golf club.

The 38-year-old has also been charged with making and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury.

The charges are in relation to the attempted murder of a police officer at Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast on Saturday June 1.

A bomb was found on the underneath of the senior officer's car.

It happened a short distance from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's headquarters.

Dissident republican group, the New IRA, claimed responsibility.

He will appear in Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday morning. As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.