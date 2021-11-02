Man charged over stabbing in Co Down

Appearing at Downpatrick Magistrates Court by video-link from a police station, 22-year-old Roben Johnston spoke only to confirm he understood the two charges against him. Credit: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

A man has been remanded in custody after a weekend stabbing incident in Co Down.

Appearing at Downpatrick Magistrates Court by video-link from a police station, 22-year-old Roben Johnston spoke only to confirm he understood the two charges against him.

Johnston, from High Street in Comber, Co Down, is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is also charged with possessing weapons, namely two knives, with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on October 30.

Appealing for information at the time, police said that at approximately 9.30pm on Saturday they received a report of an altercation in Mill Street in Newtownards.

On arrival they located a man who had sustained a number of stab wounds and he was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

In court yesterday a PSNI detective constable gave evidence that she believed she could connect Johnston to each of the charges.

As defence counsel Stuart Magee did not apply for bail, District Judge Amanda Brady remanded Johnston into custody and adjourned the case to November 17.