Man charged over violence at illegal republican parade in Derry

A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with offences committed during an illegal republican parade in Londonderry last month.

It comes as police review footage of youths throwing petrol bombs during an un-notified Easter Rising event in the Creggan area of the city.

The man, who was arrested under the Terrorism Act, has been charged with a number of offences, including inviting support for a proscribed organisation and addressing a meeting for the purpose of encouraging support for a proscribed organised.

He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Officers in a PSNI Land Rover came under attack on Monday, April 10.

Around 30 youths set wheelie bins alight in the middle of the road of the Eastway area to create a roadblock a short time later.

Derry City and Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard described the violence as “incredibly disheartening” at the time.

"As the parade was un-notified, police were in attendance with a proportionate policing operation,” he said.

“Sadly, before the parade even started, we observed young people in the vicinity making petrol bombs to throw at police.

“Shortly after the parade commenced, petrol bombs and other objects were thrown at one of our vehicles at the junction of Iniscarn Road and Linsfort Drive.”

Police said participants at the parade made their way out of City Cemetery before removing paramilitary uniforms under the cover of umbrellas and setting them on fire.

Four viable devices were later discovered in the vicinity causing a major security alert.