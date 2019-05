The man will appear at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court (Niall Carson/PA)

Anti-terror detectives have charged a man using charities law.

The 45-year-old suspect is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court next month.

He has also been reported for a number of theft, fraud and perjury offences which relate to the same investigation, a PSNI statement said.

