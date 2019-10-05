Man charged with 147 offences in multi-million pound investment fraud investigation

A man has been charged in connection with a multi-million pound investment fraud investigation.

A man has been charged with 147 offences in connection with a multi-million pound investment fraud investigation.

The 147 charges refer to 135 victims across the UK.

He was charged by detectives from the PSNI's Economic Crime Unit.

The 50-year-old was arrested in Glasgow on Wednesday and charged with offences including fraud and possessing criminal property.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Saturday morning and was remanded into custody.