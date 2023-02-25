Man charged with 16 counts of theft in Belfast

A 37-year-old man has been charged with 17 counts of going equipped for theft, 16 counts of theft and 1 count of attempted theft.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The charges relate to a series of thefts from retail premises, mainly in east Belfast between December 28 and February 12, of goods with an approximate value of £4,500.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.