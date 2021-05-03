Man charged with 63 offences in connection to gunshot incidents in north Belfast

A 32-year-old man has been charged with more than 60 offences in connection to gunshots being fired in north Belfast.

Police responded to reports of gunshots going off in the Silverstream Road area, with a window being broken at a property in Manor Street on Sunday morning.

No injuries were reported, but police later detained a man in relation to the incident.

The PSNI also revealed that a follow-up search had taken place at a property on the Crumlin Road.

A police spokesperson said on Monday the male has been charged with a total of 63 offences, including possession of firearms and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

