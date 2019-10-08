Man charged with 72 counts of attempted fraud over ATM skimming devices

He is due to appear in court on Wednesday

A 27-year-old man has been charged with 72 counts of attempted fraud in relation to ATM skimming devices.

The charges stem from the discovery of two skimming devices, which steal users bank card details, on self-service fuel pumps at filling stations in Lisburn and Cookstown earlier this year.

Detectives from Mid Ulster CID have also charged the man with two counts of making or supplying articles for use in fraud.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

As per usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.