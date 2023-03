Man charged with aggravated burglary and cultivating cannabis

The suspect was arrested following a search on Saturday morning (stock photo)

A man has been charged after an aggravated burglary at a house in Lisburn.

The 38-year-old has been charged with aggravated burglary, cultivating cannabis and possession of class B drugs.

He is expected to appear at Lisburn Magistrates court on Monday.

The suspect was arrested following a search in the Finulagh Road, Castlecaulfield on Saturday morning by detectives investigating an aggravated burglary at a house on the Beanstown Road in Lisburn on Wednesday November 14 last year.