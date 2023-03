The fire at Envy Nightclub in Londonderry. Credit: Leona O'Neill

A 21-year-old man has been charged with arson following a fire at a nightclub in Londonderry.

The fire at Envy nightclub, on Strand Road in the city centre, took place on Thursday January 9.

Envy nightclub was destroyed in the blaze.

The man is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Saturday.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.