Man charged with assaulting police while attempting to steal car in Ballymena

A man has been charged with a number of offences including theft and assaulting police in Ballymena.

The 22-year-old suspect is also accused of causing criminal damage and interfering with vehicles.

It follows an attempted car theft in the Blacks Grove area on Monday.

The accused is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on October 13.

“As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” a PSNI spokesperson said.