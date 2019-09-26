Man charged with assaulting teacher at Co Tyrone primary school

A man has been charged with common assault and criminal damage following an incident at a primary school in Co Tyrone.

A 31-year-old man allegedly assaulted a member of staff and damaged property at Primate Dixon Primary School in Coalisland on Tuesday morning.

The man is expected to appear at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday October 16.

A spokesperson for Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) said: "CCMS has been notified about the incident that occurred in Primate Dixon PS, Coalisland yesterday (Tuesday).

"We commend the school's principal and staff who moved so quickly to ensure the safety of pupils whilst the incident occurred.

"We thank also the PSNI for the swift intervention of its officers who attended and calmly dealt with this incidfent.

"The issue of personal safety at work is a matter of growing concerns for teachers, employers, trade unions. We need to ask questions on why this is the case and whether it is ever acceptable that teachers, or indeed any public servants, should have to consider themselves at risk whilst at work.

"We should be unambiguous on the matter, teachers deserve to be free from threat at work.

"It is not acceptable in any shape or form."

Primate Dixon Primary School has not commented on the matter.