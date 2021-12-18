Man charged with attacking ambulance worker and police in Belfast

The charges relate to an incident in the Dunbar Link area of west Belfast on Friday, 17th December. Photo: PA

A man has been charged with assaulting an ambulance worker in Belfast.

The 26-year-old has also been charged with causing criminal damage to an ambulance, two counts of assault on police, possession of a Class B controlled drug and making threats to kill.

The incident happened in the Dunbar Link area of Belfast on Friday December 17.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.