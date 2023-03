Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Friday 4 October 2019 A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast on Friday. A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time. The 29-year-old has been taken into police custody.

The scene on Havana Walk in north Belfast.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast on Friday.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday morning.

The stabbing incident took place in the Havana Walk area around 4pm on Friday.

A man in his 20s was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital after sustaining injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.