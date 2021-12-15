Man charged with attempted murder after Co Fermanagh stabbings

A 49-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after three men were stabbed in an attack in Co Fermanagh in December.

The incident occurred in the Donagh area around 6am on Monday, December 6.

Two men aged 18, and a third man aged 20, were taken to hospital for treatment for stab wounds.

The 49-year-old male is due to appear at Strabane Magistrates Court, sitting at Omagh Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”