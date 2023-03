Police at the scene of an attempted murder in the Donegall Quay area of Belfast on June 26th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and other charges after a stabbing in the Donegall Quay area of Belfast.

A man was stabbed in the neck during the incident and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Emergency services descended on the scene at Donegall Quay close to the Big Fish at around 9.30pm on Thursday.

The 29-year-old man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday morning.