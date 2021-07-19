Man charged with attempted murder after east Belfast assault 

A 49-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder by police investigating an assault in east Belfast on Sunday morning.

The incident took place at the junction of Pearl Street and My Ladys Road in the early hours of the morning.

A 53-year-old man was left in hospital with what police described as “serious injuries” after an altercation in which weapons were used.

The man has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.