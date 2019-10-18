Man charged with attempted murder after Forkhill shooting

A 30-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and hijacking following an incident in the Forkhill area south Armagh on Tuesday night.

A suspected attacker is understood to have accidentally shot himself as he chased another man.

The 37-year-old was later dumped at the entrance to Newry's Daisy Hill Hospital before having surgery with his condition described as critical but stable.

The incident unfolded in Forkhill in south Armagh at around 6.20pm on Tuesday night when a gang of men, potentially four-strong, arrived by car in Park Urney and attacked a man in a parked car.

The targeted 53-year-old man got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away. He was assaulted as he fled, potentially struck on the head with a firearm. As the chase continued, one of the alleged attackers fell over, sustaining a gunshot wound to the stomach as he did so.

The incident is thought to be linked to a feud between members of the traveller community.

The man is due to appear at Newry Magistrates Court on Saturday.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.