Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing at Belfast offices

A police car outside the building where the victim was attacked

A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident at the Scottish Provident Building, which faces Belfast City Hall, at around 2pm on Wednesday.

He's also been charged with possessing an article or blade in a public place. He is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday.

It is understood the victim of the attack suffered injuries to his chest and arms and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

His colleagues managed to apprehend the attacker inside and it was reported that the injured man staggered out of the building before collapsing on the chairs of a nearby cafe.