Man charged with attempted murder after woman repeatedly stabbed in Coleraine

The woman was stabbed at a house in the Hawthorn Terrace area. Credit: Google

A 28-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed a number of times at a house in Coleraine on Saturday morning.

The man has also been charged with assault on police, common assault and harassment.

The 28-year-old woman suffered numerous stab wounds to her body during the incident at a house in the Hawthorn Terrace area.

She is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

The man is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.