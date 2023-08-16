Man charged with attempted murder following Co Antrim stabbing

A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two men were stabbed in Dervock, Co Antrim.

The 33-year-old was arrested while in England.

The two victims were taken to hospital following the incident outside a Dervock bar on Sunday, July 30.

It happened during an altercation outside a bar in the Carncullagh Road area of the town.

The man is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 37-year-old woman also arrested as part of the ongoing investigation was previously released following questioning.