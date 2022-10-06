Man charged with attempted murder following north Belfast stabbing

The scene on Kinnaird Street in north Belfast on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Press Eye).

A 43-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in north Belfast.

The victim was taken to hospital following the incident which happened on Kinnaird Street last month.

Police were called to the scene at around 2.30am on Monday September 5 after a man sustained several stab wounds.

The suspect is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: Detectives investigating a stabbing incident in the Kinnaird Street of north Belfast during the early hours of Monday 5th September have charged a 43-year-old man with attempted murder.

“He has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of a Class C controlled drug, assault on police, and resisting police.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”