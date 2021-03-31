Man charged with attempted murder following 'serious incident' in east Belfast

A man aged in his 30s is also in a critical condition in hospital following the incident.

A 45-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a police investigation in the Greenway area of east Belfast on Tuesday.

A man aged in his 30s is also in a critical condition in hospital following the incident.

A number of homes had to be evacuated on Tuesday afternoon following what was described as the discovery of a Second World War grenade.

Read more Homes in east Belfast evacuated after discovery of suspected World War Two grenade

In a statement on Wednesday, the PSNI said the man had been charged with attempted murder, possession of an explosive, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of a class A drug.

They added: "He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday 1st April. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS. A man, aged in his 30’s, remains in a critical condition in hospital following the incident."