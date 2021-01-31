Man charged with attempted murder following stabbing at Co Down home

A man aged in his 30s is in hospital following a stabbing incident at a property in Co Down, the PSNI have revealed.

A 24-year-old man was arrested after police were called to a house at Castleview in Gilford around 3am on Sunday.

He has been charged with a number of offences including attempted murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage and assault.

He is due to appear at Newry Magistrates Court on Monday. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.

The victim sustained a number of stab wounds as a result of the incident and is currently in hospital receiving treatment, a PSNI statement said.

There are no further details at present.

Police say enquiries are ongoing and detectives would ask anyone with information which could assist with their investigation to contact them in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 223 31/01/21.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.