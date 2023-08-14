Man charged with attempted murder following stabbing in north Belfast

Detectives are investigating a report of a serious assault which occurred at the Whitewell Road area of Belfast on Monday 14th August.

A 64-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in north Belfast.

He has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear at Laganside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The incident occurred on the Whitewell Road area of the city in the early hours of Monday morning.

The victim, aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital following the serious assault.

PSNI Detective Inspector Harvey said: “At around 00:15am, it was reported that a man in his 60s had received multiple stab wounds following an assault in the area.

"He was taken to hospital for injuries which are described as serious.

“Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 22 14/08/23.”