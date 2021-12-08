Man charged with burglary after car drives into front door of Belfast shop and coats stolen

The ram-raid type incident took place at a retail premises in Belfast city centre. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with burglary following an incident at a retail premises in Belfast City Centre on Monday evening where a car was driven into the front door of a shop on Bedford Street.

A 23-year-old man arrested in connection with this incident has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police were alerted to the ram-raid incident at around 8.30pm, where it was reported that at least three men entered the premises before making off with the coats.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “The males then left the area in the vehicle, which was located a short time later by police at College Square North.”