Man charged with causing Craigavon explosion

A man has been charged with a number of offences including causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property after an incident in Co Armagh last year.

The man, who is aged in his 20s, was arrested in connection with the incident in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon.

He is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on October 27.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.