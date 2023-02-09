Man charged with child abduction and paying for sexual services of a child
Belfast Telegraph
A 38-year-old man has been charged in relation to sexual offences against a child after a report of a rape in the Antrim area on Tuesday.
Detectives from Public Protection Branch have charged him with two counts of abduction of a child in care and paying for sexual services of a child.
He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday 9th February).
As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.