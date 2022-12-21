Man charged with disorderly behaviour after ‘attempted carjacking’ in west Belfast

A man has been charged with a number of offences after a suspected carjacking incident in west Belfast.

Police said a 28-year-old man has been charged with common assault, disorderly behaviour and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place in relation to reports about an incident on Tuesday.

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday, January 16.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

He has been released unconditionally for attempted hijacking and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The PSNI said the suspected hijacking incident happened in the Seymour Hill area of Dunmurry on Tuesday evening.