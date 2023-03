Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit have charged a 33-year-old man with being concerned in the supply of Class A, B and C drugs.

The charges relate to alleged offences on dates between May 4 and September 15, 2022.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court via sightlink on Thursday, December 22.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.