Man charged with drug offences after discovery of large cannabis cultivation in Co Down

A 55-year-old man has been charged in connection with the discovery of a large cannabis cultivation in Co Down in February 2023.

Detectives from the Police Service's Organised Crime Branch have charged the man with 11 offences including conspiracy to produce class B drugs, being concerned in the production of a class B drug, permitting the production of class B controlled drugs, conspiracy to supply class B controlled drugs and assisting unlawful immigration of a non-UK national.

He is expected to appear at Lisburn Magistrates court on September 4.

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The charges follow the discovery of a large, sophisticated cannabis cultivation factory in farm buildings on New Road, Anahilt on February 3 this year.

It is understood two men in their 30s have also been charged and have appeared in court in connection with the investigation.