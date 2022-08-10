Man charged with drug offences as part of investigation linked to East Belfast UVF criminality

The PSNI has charged a 30-year-old man with a number of drug offences as part of an ongoing investigation into drugs criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF.

It follows searches of a property in east Belfast in April 2021 where Police seized suspected Class A and Class B illegal drugs, alongside drug dealing paraphernalia and a quantity of cash.

The 30-year-old man has been charged with being concerned in the supply of a Class A and Class B controlled drugs, offering to supply Class A and Class B controlled drugs, conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B controlled drugs and possessing criminal property.

He has been further charged with possession of Class B controlled drugs, possession of Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply, supplying Class B controlled drugs and being concerned in the production of Class B controlled drugs.

The male is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 7.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force arrested the man in Belfast on Wednesday, August 10.

Detective Inspector Maguire said: "A female, aged 22, was reported to the Public Prosecution Service for being concerned in the supply of class A controlled drugs.

“I’m keen to thank local people for their continued support, and would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101.

"Information can also be provided, anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help can visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info.

This also includes details of services available for individuals affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse.