Man charged with drug offences as part of UDA investigation

A man has been charged with drug offences as part of an investigation linked to the west Belfast UDA.

The man (37) was charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in supply of a Class B controlled drug, being concerned in supply of a Class C controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on August 14.

As per normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges follow a search at a property in the Shankill area of Belfast on May 5.