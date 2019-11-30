Man charged with drug offences following police searches in Belfast and Lisburn

The man is due to appear in court on Saturday (Niall Carson/PA)

A 32-year-old man has been charged with drug offences following a series of searches and arrests by police in Belfast and Lisburn on Friday.

During the search of a house in the Short Strand area of Belfast police recovered suspected cocaine with an estimate street value of more than £100,000.

Suspected herbal cannabis worth around £40,000 and £22,000 in cash was also recovered.

At second address in the Short Strand area €1000 in cash was seized, while several mobile phones were seized from a house in Lisburn.

The 32-year-old man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with several drug offences, including possession of class A and class B drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

Police said Friday's raids were part of an intelligence-led operation by the PSNI's Organised Crime unite targeting a drug-dealing gang.